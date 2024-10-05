Injured Dube ruled out, Tilak Varma gets call-up

GWALIOR: Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting Sunday owing to a back injury that has recently resurfaced.

Mumbai Indians left-hander Tilak Varma has been recalled to the squad in place of Dube, who will now report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for an intensive rehabilitation programme.

“All-rounder Shivam Dube is ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a back injury. The Senior Selection Committee has named Tilak Varma as Shivam’s replacement. Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

Dube has so far played 33 T20Is for India in which he scored 448 runs and took 11 wickets.

It is understood that Dube’s back injury has resurfaced while training in Mumbai before the start of the Bangladesh series and once he came to Gwalior, the pain didn’t subside and he felt discomfort while training.

The 21-year-old Tilak has played 16 T20Is for India in which he scored 336 runs and took a couple of wickets with his slow bowling. The MI star was recently injured and wasn’t picked for either Zimbabwe or Sri Lanka T20Is.