Injured Canada captain Alphonso Davies rejoins team but it's not clear when he'll play

The left back injured a hamstring last month while playing for Bayern Munich in 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain that knocked the German club out the Champions Leaguesemifinals.

On Monday, Davies was on the sideline when Canada beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in a rainy World Cup tuneup in his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta. The Canadian captain ran laps on the field before the game.

“It feels nice to get back on the pitch and do some running. I'm happy to be home, I'm happy to be with the boys and support them, whether it's just on or off the pitch,” said Davies, who joined the squad on Sunday.