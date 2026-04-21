Injured Alcaraz waits on wrist tests as the French Open clock ticks

Medical tests in the next few days will determine whether Alcaraz will be able to play in the Grand Slam tournament in a month, he said on Monday.

“We'll see,” he said when asked whether he'll play. The Spaniard was at the Laureus Awards in Madrid with his right wrist immobilized. He pulled out of the Madrid Open last week.

“The next (medical) test will be crucial,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion told Spanish television channel TVE.