Iniyan Panneerselvam wins double gold at Commonwealth Chess Championship

NEW DELHI: Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam clinched double gold after winning both the Rapid and Blitz titles at the Commonwealth Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.
The Tamil Nadu player scored 6.5 points from seven rounds in each format to emerge champion in both sections.
In the Rapid event, Grandmaster Srihari took the silver medal, while GM Mitrabha secured bronze.
In the Blitz competition, Grandmaster Rohith Krishna finished with the silver medal, while Srihari added another podium finish with bronze.
The Classical title was won by Mitrabha, while Sri Lankan player Ranindu Liyanage claimed silver and Srihari settled for bronze.
The tournament, held from May 16 to 26, featured players from India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Maldives, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland and Canada.
Conducted across Blitz, Rapid and Classical formats, the event had 96 players competing in the Open section.