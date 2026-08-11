Ingebrigtsen wins 5,000m gold at European championships, Hunt takes women''s 100m

The two-time Olympic champion from Norway hadn't raced since having surgery early this year to clean up scar tissue on the protective sheath around his left Achilles tendon.

Down the stretch, Ingebrigtsen was in third place before accelerating in the final 50 meters to pass Florian Bremm of Germany and cross the line in 13 minutes, 15:29 seconds. Bremm was second followed by France's Etienne Daguinos.