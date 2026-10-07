Infantino's World Cup investment plan fallout reshapes the March FIFA vote

The March election comes as Infantino faces the biggest leadership crisis since he took office in 2016, triggered by backlash against his now-withdrawn plan to sell private investors a stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments.

The FIFA leader has a busy travel schedule as the vote approaches. In the past two weeks his Qatari jet has criss-crossed the world, from Saudi Arabia to New York, across the Caribbean, to northern Europe, then central and South-East Asia, where he's met at least 20 of the federations who will vote on March 18 in Morocco.

So where do things stand?

An Associated Press tally shows 87 of the 211 FIFA Member federations have indicated support for Infantino – either in individual comments or by endorsing statements of support by their regional confederations.

That puts him within reach of the simple majority he would need to beat a challenger, though none has stepped forward so far.

As of Tuesday, 49 federations, mostly in Europe, had come out against Infantino.

More than one-third of FIFA members have yet to announce their position, and much could change by March. A key date is the Nov. 18 deadline for intended rivals to enter the contest.