Infantino defends FIFA WC ticket prices, says fans 'should chill' about ref denied US entry

Infantino spoke with reporters during a rare question-and-answer session on the eve of the opening match of an expanded 48-nation, 104-game World Cup tournament. He defended record ticket prices, said FIFA was powerless to get the US government to admit a Somali referee, and praised his ability to get Iran's national soccer team into the United States.

FIFA priced tickets starting at USD 140 for group-stage games, but regular seats for the July 19 final outside New York were listed at up to USD 8,680 and hospitality seats at up to USD 73,200. It raised prices for the final to USD 10,990 and then USD 32,970