Indumathi named best midfielder as AIFF announces IWL 2023-24 Roll of Honours

NEW DELHI: Indumathi Kathiresan has once again made her way into the honours list of the best individual players in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) as the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the women's 2023-24 Roll of Honours' List on Thursday.

The seasoned international, who plays for Odisha FC in the IWL, has been named the “Best Midfielder” in the just-concluded IWL 2023–24 for her exemplary performance throughout the season.

Last season, Indumathi, then playing for Gokulam Kerala FC, was declared the best player. On Thursday, the talented midfielder was ecstatic upon hearing the news of her winning the award.

“I am extremely happy to win the award. But it is not an individual achievement. I wouldn’t have achieved it without the help of my teammates and coaches. We are like a family in Odisha FC. What gives me more pleasure is that I am the captain of Odisha FC this season,” she said.

“I think I did my job well as the captain. As the leader and one of the senior players, it was my duty to play well and guide the juniors. This season, we had lots of junior players. They might look at me as a role model and do well in the future. There lies my success,” she said.

Indumathi said there were a few challenges in the season. “The most challenging was when two key players suffered an injury. Early in the season, players like Sweety (Devi) and Jasoda (Munda) got injured, but we were able to overcome the difficulties because of having good substitutes,” she said.

IWL 2023-24 awards:

Winners: Odisha FC (Rs 10,00,000)

Runners-up: Gokulam Kerala FC (Rs 5,00,000)

Best Match Organisation: Sports Odisha (Rs 50,000)

Participating Club with The Best Media Operations: Odisha FC (Rs 50,000)

Best Striker (13 goals): Fazila Ikwaput – Gokulam Kerala FC (Rs 50,000)

Best Goalkeeper: Shreya Hooda – Odisha FC (Rs 50,000)

Best Defender: Hemam Shilky Devi – Gokulam Kerala FC (Rs 50,000)

Best Midfielder: Indumathi Kathiresan – Odisha FC (Rs 50,000).