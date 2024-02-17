Indrajith’s unbeaten 122 takes TN to 291/4

SALEM: Baba Indrajith struck an unbeaten 122 and shared an unbroken 184-run partnership with Vijay Shankar as host Tamil Nadu reached 291 for 4 against Punjab on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Friday.

After electing to bat, TN was reduced to 64 for 3 and then 107 for 4 before Indrajith and Shankar revived the innings. The duo batted for 53.3 overs without separation. At stumps on the opening day, Shankar, who came at No. 6, was batting on 85 with the help of six boundaries.

Coming to bat at No. 4, Indrajith was much more quicker as his 122 not out came from 181 deliveries and was studded with six boundaries.

Other Tamil Nadu batters did not make much of an impact.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 291/4 in 90 overs (B Indrajith 122 batting, Vijay Shankar 85 batting) vs Punjab