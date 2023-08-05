Indrajith slams ton for Rovers

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers skipper B Indrajith continued his rich vein of form scoring 154 to help his team declare at 519 for five against Globe Trotters on the second day of the fourth round of the TNCA First Division league here on Friday.

Resuming from its score of 283 for two, Rovers scored runs at a fast clip exemplified by Indrajith’s aggressive innings that was studded with 15 fours and four sixes. Indrajith and Dhruv Shorey, who scored 70 (102b, 7x4), added 208 runs for the fourth wicket. At stumps, Trotters was placed at 167 for three.

Elsewhere, off-spinner L Sathiyannaarayan’s five for 51 enabled India Pistons beat Sea Hawks by nine wickets.

Jolly Rovers 519/5 decl. in 131 overs (R Vimal Khumar 110, B Aparajith 136, B Indrajith 154, Dhruv Shorey 70) vs Globe Trotters 167/3 in 47 overs (Chirag Jani 69 batting); Sea Hawks 97 & 131 in 43.5 overs (L Sathiyannaarayan 5/51 Rajwinder Singh 4/60) lost to India Pistons 203 & 26/1 in 6.4 overs. Points: IP 6 (8); Sea Hawks 0 (7); Alwarpet 235 & 38/3 in 25 overs vs Vijay 217 in 95.2 overs (B Sachin 80, Vijay Shankar 42, Jalaj Saxena 8/99); UFCC (T Nagar) 155 & 259/8 in 90 overs (V Maaruthi Raghav 108 batting, M Mohammed 52, Swapnil K Singh 5/97) vs Nelson 139; Young Stars 350 in 116.5 overs (R Ram Arvindh 46, Ganesh Satish 92, K Vishal Vaidhya 42) vs MRC ‘A’ 157/6 in 63 overs (R Sanjay Yadav 50 batting, S Mohan Prasath 3/54, C Hari Nishaanth 3/29); Grand Slam 530/6 decl. in 113 overs (R Kavin 109, S Lokeshwar 170, Nidhish S Rajagopal 139, Vignesh Kannan 3/140) vs AGORC 232/3 in 65 overs (GV Vignesh 86, Anirudh Krishnan 107, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/32)