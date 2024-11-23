Indrajith sizzles in TN’s win in SMAT

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a 43-run win over Tripura in its first match of Group B of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore on Saturday. Baba Indrajith, opening the innings, played an instrumental role with a whirlwind knock of 78 (39b, 5x4, 5x6) as TN scored 234 for five.

In reply, Tripura was limited to 191 for nine. Opting to bat first, things went according to plan for Tamil Nadu despite losing highly rated Sai Sudharsan cheaply for 9 with the team score on 20 in the third over. N Jagadeesan then joined forces with Indrajith as the duo put on 115 runs for the second wicket before Jagadeesan got out for 50 (30b, 6x4, 2x6). Undeterred by his partner’s dismissal, Indrajith kept going great guns with his innings containing five fours and five sixes.

Skipper M Shahrukh Khan unfurled a few lusty hits during his knock of 31 (18b, 2x4, 2x6). Towards the end, Vijay Shankar struck a quickfire 38 (17b, 3x4, 3x6) to help his team get past the 200-run mark with ease. After his dismissal, the young Rithik Easwaran enhanced his reputation with a vital unbeaten 17 (6b, 2x4, 1x6).

The TN bowlers bowled with discipline to take three wickets inside the powerplay. Tripura opener Sridam Paul played an enterprising knock of 45 (20b, 7x4, 2x6). At 102 for five in the 12th over, it looked an uphill task for Tripura but middle order batters Rajat Dey and Manisankar Murasingh added 65 runs for the sixth wicket to lend a semblance of respect to their final score of 191 for nine.

TN bowlers Gurjapneet Singh (2/28), Varun Chakravarthy (2/49), Sai Kishore (2/34) and Vijay Shankar (2/19) shared eight wickets between them.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 234/5 in 20 overs (B Indrajith 78, N Jagadeesan 50) bt Tripura 191/9 in 20 overs (S Paul 45)