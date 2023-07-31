Indrajith hits ton to put Rovers in command

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers’ B Indrajith played a captain’s knock to help his team take a 235-run lead against Alwarpet on the second day of the third round of the TNCA First Division League here on Sunday.

Indrajith scored 110 (124b, 13x4, 1x6) and he found a perfect ally in Dhruv Shorey, who scored 90 (184b, 7x4, 1x6) as the duo added 190 runs for the fifth wicket. At stumps, Alwarpet was 26 for one.

Elsewhere, Maan K Bafna scored 100 (240b, 9x4) as Nelson was bowled out for 358 against Grand Slam. Nelson bowlers then stepped up by restricting Grand Slam to 237 for eight at close of play.

Alwarpet 193 & 26/1 in 15 overs vs Jolly Rovers 428 in 104.5 overs (G Ajitesh 69, B Indrajith 110, Dhruv Shorey 90, PS Jaswanth 59, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/78, NS Harish 3/136); Nelson 358 in 107.1 overs (Maan K Bafna 100, Swapnil K Singh 96, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 45, M Shahrukh Khan 5/103, Rahil Shah 4/91) vs Grand Slam 237/8 in 71 overs (Sanjeet Desai 64, P Hemcharan 56, Sachin Rathi 4/58, Swapnil K Singh 3/75); India Pistons 226 vs Globe Trotters 362/3 in 100 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 50, D Santhosh Kumar 201 batting, S Mohamed Ali 72); Sea Hawks 231 & 149/2 in 35 overs (R Sanjay 46 batting, Himmat Singh 92 batting) vs AGORC 158 in 64.5 overs (Shubhang Mishra 75, M Silambarasan 4/34, R Aushik Srinivas 3/40); Vijay 238 & 17 for no loss in six overs vs MRC ‘A’ 234 in 83.4 overs (M Affan Khader 52, B Anirudh Sitaram 68, H Trilok Nag 6/41); Young Stars 145 & 223/9 in 68 overs (Ganesh Satish 109 batting, J Ajay Chetan 54, Dharmendra Jadeja 6/84) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 254 in 65.4 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 59, V Maaruthi Raghav 83, S Mohan Prasath 3/75, C Hari Nishaanth 3/51, S Prakash 3/47)