India's young pace attack has asked questions to our batters: Ronchi

"They are so used to bowling on flat wickets, it's realising what is the right length, what's the right line, the ball is swinging a bit (and) how do we bowl the way we want to bowl to make it hard for the batters.

"They've done that really well and they've challenged our batters and taken wickets early and made different impacts in different games, so it's exciting to see when you see younger guys come into the game and perform and try and push their case to be playing more and more and more," Ronchi said.

Ronchi admitted the pace bowling-friendly wickets so far in the ODI series against India will help both teams prepare better for the two-Test series starting on November 19.

"Technically, yeah, they will (prepare better) because that's traditionally what we have here for Test cricket, it's a lot greener surfaces," Ronchi told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

"In reality, that Wellington surface was more of a Test type of surface, so it's grasping hold of that and realising that, and it will help both teams.”