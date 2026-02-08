India’s U-17 team blanks Bangladesh 4-0, wins SAFF U-19 title

Captain Julan Nongmaithem (42 minute) opened the scoring before Elizabed Lakra (63), Pearl Fernandes (68) and substitute Anwita Raghuraman (83) completed a commanding triumph, as the Young Tigresses emphatically avenged their earlier round-robin defeat (0-2) against Bangladesh.

India had sent their U-17 women’s national team in order to prepare for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup later this year. It dominated possession and controlled the contest from the first whistle. The approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared.