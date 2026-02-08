India’s U-17 team blanks Bangladesh 4-0, wins SAFF U-19 title

POKHARA (NEPAL): Fielding an U-17 side, India thrashed Bangladesh 4-0 in the final to clinch the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Championship title here on Saturday.
Captain Julan Nongmaithem (42 minute) opened the scoring before Elizabed Lakra (63), Pearl Fernandes (68) and substitute Anwita Raghuraman (83) completed a commanding triumph, as the Young Tigresses emphatically avenged their earlier round-robin defeat (0-2) against Bangladesh.
India had sent their U-17 women’s national team in order to prepare for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup later this year. It dominated possession and controlled the contest from the first whistle. The approach was clear: build patiently, switch play through the wings, and attack with pace whenever gaps appeared.
Alva Devi Senjam and Pritika Barman were particularly influential in linking midfield to attack, while the defensive unit remained disciplined, giving Bangladesh little room to breathe.
After probing for much of the first half, India finally broke the deadlock in the 42 minute with a beautifully constructed move. Alva delivered a cross towards the far post, where Pritika arrived completely unmarked.
She took a moment to steady herself before sliding a perfect pass into the box for Julan, who slammed the ball into the net to send India into the break with a deserved lead.
Bangladesh attempted to regroup in the second half and produced their first real chance of the match in the 51minute. Shanti Mardi’s lofted ball released Sree Moti Trishna Rani, who surged past three Indian defenders. However, with goalkeeper Munni rushing off her line, Trishna dragged her effort wide, a miss that proved costly.
India made them pay just minutes later. In the 63 minute, the Young Tigresses doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.