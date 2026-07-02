India's two Test tour of Sri Lanka starts August 15

The series is part of the World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will be at the SSC from August 23, read a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket.

India, who have made two finals but never won the WTC title, are currently fifth in the standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth.

India will also tour New Zealand this year for a two-match Test series in November-December.