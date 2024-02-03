India's top performers in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

NEW DELHI: India is having a fine run at the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa. Having gone undefeated in the league stage and Super Six stage, they are now set for a semifinal clash against South Africa. Let us look at India's top performers in the tournament so far.

Musheer Khan He is the top run-scorer in the tournament. In five matches, he has smashed 334 runs at an average of 83.50, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 131.

Uday Saharan The Indian skipper has led from the front, scoring 308 runs in five matches at an average of 61.60, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 100. He is the second-highest scorer in the tournament.

Arshin Kulkarni Having entered the tournament with a big reputation as a pace bowling all-rounder, Kulkarni has lived upto expectations so far. Batting at the top of the order, Arshin had made 174 runs in five innings at an average of 34.80, with a century. He has also picked up four wickets.

Saumy Pandey The left-arm spinner has been sensational for India, picking up 16 wickets in five matches. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament next to South Africa's Kwena Maphaka (18). He has three four-wicket hauls in the tournament as well.