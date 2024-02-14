India's top five youngsters who can showcase their performance in 3rd Test against England

MUMBAI: India have named a number of youngsters in their squad for the remainder of the Test series against England on Thursday. With Virat Kohli missing the rest of the series and KL Rahul missing out on the third Test, some of the players could feature in India's playing XI in Rajkot. Here are the top five players who could feature for India and make their impact in the Rajkot.

Sarfaraz Khan Sarfaraz has been thriving in first-class cricket, most notably in the Ranji Trophy, where he top-scored in 2021-22 with 982 runs in six matches. He was named in the 2nd Test in Vizag but was left out of the playing XI. It could leave space for him to earn his maiden cap.

Devdutt Padikkal The left-handed batter is another player who has impressed in domestic cricket this season for Karnataka. In just four matches, he has amassed 556 runs at a stunning average of 92.66. Padikkal usually plays as an opener but could make his presence felt in the middle order.

Washington Sundar The left-handed all-rounder is another player who could add versatility to India's squad. However, his chances of featuring in the squad are not bright as Ravindra Jadeja has regained fitness and will be available for the third Test and his chances of making the playing XI will depend on the combination India decide to go for.

Akash Deep The 27-year-old pacer is another player who has impressed in domestic cricket. But his chances of making an appearance in the playing XI are quite minimal with star pacer Mohammed Siraj returning to the squad and Mukesh Kumar also also a part of the mix.