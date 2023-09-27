India's Taekwondo campaign in AG ends, Shivansh Tyagi, Margarette Maria bow out

HANGZHOU: India’s Taekwondo campaign ended at the Asian Games as Shivansh Tyagi and Margette Maria bowed out in their Round of 16 contests.



Tyagi lost 15-1 over two rounds to South Korea’s Woohyeok Park and was eliminated. Maria lost to Jui En Chang of Chinese Taipei 13-3 over two rounds.

Tyagi defeated VA Mithona of Cambodia 2-0 in the round of 32 of the men's 80kg Olympic weight class. Maria competed in 67kg which began from the round of 16.

However, she could not cross the first hurdle. Surendra Bhandari’s bronze medal at Busan 2002 remains India’s only medal in taekwondo at the Asian Games.

