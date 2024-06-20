India’s Super 8 showdown begins

CHENNAI: All eyes are on Virat Kohli, who is yet to reach double-digit scores in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and the possible inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, adds intrigue to the clash as India takes on Afghanistan in its first Super 8 match at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Thursday.

After the Indian batters’ struggle to score big in the States, the change in venue to the Caribbean might be really good for stroke-making for India, as the conditions will be far better than what they experienced in New York.

The last match held in the same venue, Australia breached the 200-run mark which would have been impossible in a New York wicket where India scored 97 for 2, 119 and 111/3 in the three group stage games.

But more than the conditions and the scores, the big talking point coming into this clash is India’s team combination.

Rohit Sharma stressed on picking four spinners in the squad at the team announcement press conference, and up until now they have only used two spinners with Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, who only bowled three overs overall in the group stage. But coming into new conditions which can offer some turn, India can bring in Kuldeep, but the question is who will they drop?

The pace attack of the Indian unit is set with Jasprit Bumrah leading the way alongside Arshdeep Singh who has shown great improvement over the course of the tournament. However, Mohammed Siraj was not at his best in the group stage.

“I don’t think India would drop Axar or Jadeja, because you need extra spinners in these conditions. And the way Hardik Pandya is bowling, he is the third seam option. So, if India are changing their eleven, I think it is going to be a toss-up between Arshdeep and Siraj, and given the way Arshdeep has performed it has to be Siraj who makes way” said former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, speaking at the Star Sports Press Room.

Kohli’s Caribbean Mission

Just like most of the games, the spotlight will be on Kohli, who hasn’t fired up as an opener in the three games he played. But with better conditions in front of him at Barbados, we can expect him to go all in just like he did for the last couple of months in the Indian Premier League (IPL), being the highest run-scorer.

Former India captain, Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that Kohli can score runs in the important phase of the tournament and win games for India as an opener.

“Kohli is a kind of player who very well knows how to adjust himself according to the situations and the conditions. He will do well in these conditions and win matches. Just leave him alone,” he opined, when questioned about the possibility of Kohli to bat down the order in the Super 8 stage.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, put on a dominant show in the group stage winning three in a row with a crucial victory against New Zealand, which shocked the entire cricketing fraternity as the Afghans managed to knock Kane Williamson-led side out of the tournament.

Even though they were outclassed by West Indies in the last game with a 104-run defeat, they will be hoping that its bowling unit will prevail in the game against India since its batting is too dependent on the in-form openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

Farooqi Factor

Afghanistan will heavily bank on its left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has been a force to reckon for the team especially in the powerplay. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 12 wickets.

With the mild breeze coming over Barbados, he can swing the ball in and out proving difficult for the Indian openers, who are yet to explode in the powerplay.