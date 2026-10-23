India's Sandeep, Haney win gold with world records at Asian Para Games

In the javelin event, the F37 and F38 classes compete together and are ranked on Raza points, which is why Seidikazpounji's shorter throw was placed above Yu's.

Sandeep and Alsana are categorised under T44 in men's 400m and Kumar is under T64. T44 and T64 are both lower-limb classifications and are often run together.

Earlier, India's Nimisha Chakkungalparambil and Parmod Bijarnia claimed the silver medals in their respective women's long jump T47 and men's 1500m T46 competitions.

Nimisha claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 5.37m. Sri Lanka's Dhananjana Wickramasinghe took the gold with a Games Record leap of 5.52m, 15cm ahead of the Indian.

China's Chen Jin completed the podium with 5.17m.

In men's 1500m, Parmod claimed the silver medal after clocking 4:09.65 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Sri Lanka's Puwakpitikande P. Wahumpurage won the gold with a Games Record time of 4:03.25, finishing 6.40 seconds ahead of the Indian. Parmod, however, stayed clear of the rest of the field to secure a podium finish.