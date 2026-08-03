India's rich cultural tapestry takes centre stage as Commonwealth baton heads to Ahmedabad

The emotional centrepiece of Sunday's closing ceremony at the OVO Hydro saw Glasgow formally pass the Commonwealth Games baton to India before a spectacular showcase of music, dance and storytelling projected India's identity as a nation where tradition and modernity coexist.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, representing King Charles III, formally declared the Games closed.

"Thanks for the manner in which you have competed, officiated, supported, organised the Games. You have once again brought the spirit and value of Commonwealth tonight. Thank You Glasgow," he said.

"I call up on athletes of all countries and territories to come to Ahmedabad, India in four years time to celebrate the 24th Commonwealth Games in what will be the centenary of the Games," he added.

Jaismine Lamboria carried India's flag at the closing ceremony after winning gold in the women's 57kg category boxing competition.