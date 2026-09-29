India's pace puzzle, Kohli's purple patch in focus as West Indies face must-win second ODI

Reddy no Pandya

Returning from a left quadriceps injury, Reddy struggled for rhythm and accuracy. He overstepped, overpitched, bowled too many deliveries in the hitting arc and strayed down the leg side, conceding 18 runs from an over that stretched to seven deliveries.

As a result, Justin Greaves, the 32-year-old West Indies opener, settled quickly and went on to score a maiden ODI hundred, a 108-ball 101, helping the visitors post a competitive 295/7.

It was hardly a surprise to see Gill remove Reddy from the attack with the new ball.

With Hardik Pandya yet to get fitness clearance and Bumrah away on Asian Games duty, the series was seen as an opportunity to assess India's options ahead of the next ODI World Cup.

Reddy, who identified as a potential long-term all-round option who could also be a sixth bowling option with full backing of bowling coach Morne Morkel, has continued to disappoint.

"It will be great for Indian cricket if we can keep on developing him and for him to compete for that all-rounder spot. He's got all the talent and all the ability to do that," Morkel had said.

The question now is whether India continue to "develop" Reddy with the ball or restore the more reliable Siraj for the second ODI.

But looking at the weak opposition in the Windies, it would not be a bad plot to give Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi a much-anticipated India debut.

Having featured in the India squad for the Sri Lanka Tests, Nabi is still waiting for his debut.

With the team looking at all-rounders, batting all-rounder Naman Dhir was handed a debut as part of the larger experiment.

Dhir bowled five overs for 33 runs but did not get an opportunity to demonstrate his batting ability following his explosive form in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

India's bowling combination remains a delicate one.

If Siraj returns, one of the all-round options could have to make way. If Nabi is handed a debut, India would again have to find a balance between playing an extra specialist bowler.