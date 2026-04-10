India's oldest Test cricketer CD Gopinath passes away at 96

Gopinath's friends' circle had four glittering names -- former West Indian skipper Sir Frank Worrell, England batter Denis Compton and the Australian fast bowling pair Ray Lindwall and Keith Miller.

His collection of memorabilia included a signed Australian Baggy Green by Lindwall.

However, his friendship with Worrell, the Windies captain in the first-ever tied Test against Australia at Brisbane in 1960, was a special one.

Gopinath attended the charity match for Worrell, conducted by county side Lancashire, and it was the Indian cricketer who collected money from the spectators.

Before that, he met the great West Indian at Colombo and shared a rickshaw ride around the city after 10pm.

Later, Worrell visited Gopinath's house for dinner during a visit to Chennai and it was among his very few last public appearances before passing away. It left Gopinath a shattered man at that time.