India’s ODI World Cup audition continues its chapter at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Chepauk has waited months for the return of international cricket, and on Saturday, that wait could be over, as India’s next generation is ready for the third ODI against Afghanistan. India already has the series in the bag 2-0, and the third contest is more about building for the future. Over the last 24 hours, the wicket was also mostly under cover, which meant that teams could opt to bowl first on Saturday, with an eye on both the weather and the pitch.
In the lead-up to the contest, most of the questions at the media conference surrounded the injured set of Indian players, and whether they would take the field on Saturday. From the first look, it certainly was obvious that Nitish Kumar Reddy was fit and firing to go, as the all-rounder first bowled a lengthy spell with some pace before tonking a few deliveries around in a Virat Kohli-esque manner.
"For the last 18 months, Reddy has shown glimpses of how important he can be to this team, particularly in this format. I feel he is the natural successor, or backup, to Hardik," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said.
Harshit Rana, who only arrived a day before the contest, also looked threatening with a spell that took the former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma by complete surprise. As his spell grew, his intensity became closer to match-level with the 24-year-old looking quite sharp, including hitting a few deliveries out of the park effortlessly. However, ten Doeschate confirmed that ‘it could be a little too early for Rana’ to feature in the third ODI, considering his long lay-off, which started before the home T20 World Cup.
All eyes though remained on Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose chances to establish his credentials appears diminishing that Kohli is nearing match-level fitness. Jaiswal was the first to hit the nets, and batted for almost an hour, taking on the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and also showcasing his array of shots around the ground. The left-hander hasn’t really had a series to remember, with scores of 24 and 4, and with one game to go, it could well be his last chance to stake claims.
Kuldeep’s form is in downfall
Over the last three months, Kuldeep has witnessed a severe downfall in form, and in the pecking order, as he hasn’t been the first name on India’s playing XI at the T20 World Cup. Friday’s training session too wasn’t in the best of shapes for the left-arm wrist spinner, who bowled a lot of ‘hit me deliveries’.
“Look at the wickets aren’t always there, I thought he bowled really well. He’s not someone who has played a continuous string of games for the national team. No real concerns about him, we always like to play wrist spinner or mystery spinner, certainly the way the game has evolved, it is up to the spinners to reinvent themselves," ten Doeschate said.
"Kuldeep, as well as other spinners, especially having Sairaj Bahutule (new spin-bowling coach), [will] now [have] to work with the spinners and work on a lot of tactical things and game planning and trying to come up with new ideas. I think Kuldeep is travelling nicely, so that means a lot to him," he added.
On first look, the strip at Chepauk looks like it is ready for a belter of an ODI but the responsibility now lies in the hands of India’s new-gen stars."