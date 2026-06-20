India’s ODI World Cup audition continues its chapter at Chepauk

In the lead-up to the contest, most of the questions at the media conference surrounded the injured set of Indian players, and whether they would take the field on Saturday. From the first look, it certainly was obvious that Nitish Kumar Reddy was fit and firing to go, as the all-rounder first bowled a lengthy spell with some pace before tonking a few deliveries around in a Virat Kohli-esque manner.

"For the last 18 months, Reddy has shown glimpses of how important he can be to this team, particularly in this format. I feel he is the natural successor, or backup, to Hardik," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said.

Harshit Rana, who only arrived a day before the contest, also looked threatening with a spell that took the former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma by complete surprise. As his spell grew, his intensity became closer to match-level with the 24-year-old looking quite sharp, including hitting a few deliveries out of the park effortlessly. However, ten Doeschate confirmed that ‘it could be a little too early for Rana’ to feature in the third ODI, considering his long lay-off, which started before the home T20 World Cup.

All eyes though remained on Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose chances to establish his credentials appears diminishing that Kohli is nearing match-level fitness. Jaiswal was the first to hit the nets, and batted for almost an hour, taking on the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and also showcasing his array of shots around the ground. The left-hander hasn’t really had a series to remember, with scores of 24 and 4, and with one game to go, it could well be his last chance to stake claims.