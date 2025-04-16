India's Nitin Gupta wins 5000m race walk silver at Asian U-18 Youth Athletics C'ship

NEW DELHI: India's Nitin Gupta won the silver medal in the 5000m race walk competition of the sixth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Gupta clocked 20:21.51sec to finish second on the podium. The gold was claimed by China's Zhu Ninghao with a timing of 20:21.50sec.

Chinese Taipei's Sheng Qin Lo won the bronze with 21:37.88sec.

The 17-year-old Gupta had broken his own national record last month during the National Youth Athletics Championship in Patna by clocking a personal best of 19:24.48 sec.

Later in the day, Indian athletes will also be seen in action in other events such as discus throw, long jump, 100m and 400m sprints for both boys and girls.