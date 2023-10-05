India's ju-jitsu campaign off to a disappointing start

HANGZHOU: India's ju-jitsu campaign at the Asian Games was off to a disappointing start as all four athletes on the opening day of competition made first round exits here on Thursday.

Competing in the the men's 62kg event, Kamal Singh lost to Turkmenistan's Shyhberdi Rahmanov 0-2 while Tarun Yadav went down 0-7 to Vietnam's Van Thang Can in the round of 32 at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium JJI.

In the women's 48kg round of 16, Navya Pandey suffered a 0-11 loss to Mongolian Odgerel Batbayar, while Anwesha Deb conceded a 0-50 defeat by submission to home favourite Guanshan Wu.

India's Rohini Kalam (52kg), AnupamAsian Games, Asian Games Hangzhou, Kamal Singh,Tarun Yadav, Navya Pandey, Anwesha Deb,ju jitsua Swain (52kg) and Angitha Shyju (57kg) will be in action in the women's event on Friday.

Uma Maheshwar Reddy and Amarjeet Singh will compete in the men's 85kg category on Saturday.

India is making its debut in the sport at the ongoing Asian Games.