India’s first-ever 5150 Triathlon launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday announced that the country’s first Ironman 5150 triathlon will be held in Chennai on January 11, 2026.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has been hosting back-to-back national and international sporting events due to the unwavering support of the chief minister, he said accordingly, the chief minister has sanctioned an amount of Rs.3 crore to successfully conduct this event. “With this, India becomes only the third country in Asia and the sixth in the world to host this prestigious Olympic-distance triathlon under the Ironman brand,” he said.

Udhayanidhi said that around 300 triathletes, 200 duathletes, and a large number of Ironkids are expected to participate in this event, he said “by partnering with this Ironman India, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is proud to bring an internationally acclaimed race format to our country, which will inspire thousands of athletes across all age groups and this event will also strengthen Tamil Nadu’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.”