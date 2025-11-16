Begin typing your search...

    India's Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics

    Apart from his gold medal, Srikanth also set a new Deaf Final World Record of 252.2

    AuthorPTIPTI|16 Nov 2025 3:01 PM IST
    Indias Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics
    X

    (R) Dhanush Srikanth (Photo/X)

    NEW DELHI: Dhanush Srikanth on Sunday opened the account for India with a gold medal in the men’s air rifle event at the Deaflympics in Tokyo.

    India’s Mohammed Murtaza Vania finished with a final score of 250.1 to grab the silver medal while Korea’s Baek Seunghak settled for bronze with a score of 223.6.

    Apart from his gold medal, Srikanth also set a new Deaf Final World Record of 252.2.

    India’s medal count now stands at two in the competition.

    Dhanush SrikanthGold Medalsair rifleDeaflympics
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X