India’s Desai-Ghorpade finishes runners-up in mixed doubles

In the only final with Indian interest, fourth seeds Desai and Ghorpade put up a strong fight against second seeds from Romania but ended up on the wrong side of the 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-8) scoreline.

Later in the evening, 38-year-old Jancarik, the oldest player in men’s singles, capped off his dream run in the competition with a 4-2 (11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8) win over French fifth seed Thibault Poret in the men’s singles final. By winning the event, Jancarik also became the first Czechia player to win the Star Contender title.

In the women’s singles final, top seed Odo defeated compatriot Miu Hirano 4-0 (11-2, 11-7, 13-11, 11-5) to win the title.