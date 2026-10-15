India's batting unit needs to show more responsibility: Gavaskar

Despite Sanju Samson scoring a brisk fifty, India failed to overhaul West Indies’ 247 for three in the fourth T20 on Wednesday.

Keemo Paul took five wickets as Windies bundled out India for 223 for a 24-run victory, pushing the five-match series into a decider at Bengaluru.

“The first thing this Indian side needs to improve is how they chase. The batting unit needs to show more responsibility. If the batters don’t take responsibility, this Indian side will not succeed,” Gavaskar told JioStar.

“On a pitch like this, with the dew coming in, you have to show the kind of dominance with the bat that a back-to-back T20 World Cup winning team should, but that was missing completely in this game,” he added.

Gavaskar said the Shreyas Iyer-led side should have exploited the start given to it by Samson (56, 23b).