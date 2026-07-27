India's 4x200m freestyle relay team finishes sixth; Australia win gold

The quartet of Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Aryan Nehra and Srihari Nataraj produced a much-improved performance, slashing nearly 10 seconds off their heat timing to clock 7:29.84.

However, they were unable to match the pace of the leading teams in a high-quality final.

Australia underlined their supremacy by storming to the gold medal in a Commonwealth Games record time of 7:01.47.

England claimed silver in 7:04.98, while Wales took bronze with 7:09.59.

India finished behind fifth-placed Malaysia (7:23.72).