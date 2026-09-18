India's 2038 Asiad bid's fate to be known only by 2028: OCA

In April, India had officially submitted its Expression of interest (EOI) to host the 2038 Asian Games, marking a significant step in the country's broader strategy to become a global hub for major multi-sporting events.

India is also bidding for the 2036 Olympics and is hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The OCA had earlier discussed India's EOI at its executive board meeting on April 21 in the Chinese city of Sanya during the Asian Beach Games.