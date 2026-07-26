Indian women’s team concludes Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship with silver medal

India had booked their lace in the final with a massive 8-1 victory over Kazakhstan in semifinal.

China took lead in the final through Tongtong Lu in the opening minute and Kexin Tang doubled their advantage in the fifth minute before Jiaxin Guo made it 3-0 a minute later.

India responded after the break as Nousheen Naz found the back of the net in the 13th minute to reduce the deficit.

However, Chen Ge restored China’s three-goal lead in the 19th minute.

Pushpa Manjhi scored in the 20th to give India some hope, but China held on to register a dominant victory and lift the title.