Indian women's recurve archery team wins historic gold; Men's & mixed combos claim silver

Women's recurve team ends gold drought

The women's triumph capped an upward curve for the Indian recurve team, which had ended a five-year wait for a World Cup gold in Shanghai in May by defeating Korea in the semifinals en route to the title.

It was largely the same combination that that competed here, with Kirti replacing former world number one Deepika Kumari, who failed to qualify for the Asian Games through the selection trials.

"We are feeling really good right now, winning gold. This medal is not only for us but our country too, which makes it even sweeter," Kirti said.

"Going into the final we were aware that we would have to perform at our very best, we were not talking about it's China, or Korea, or anything like that, we were just focusing on our aim, what we have to do. And we have done that so we are very happy."

The opening two sets were tightly contested, with both teams finishing level at 54 and 56 points respectively in challenging windy conditions.

Korea, featuring Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Kang Chaeyoung alongside Oh Yejin and Lee Yunji, then faltered in the third set, shooting three consecutive 8s to finish with 52 points.

India seized the opening, shooting 55 to take the set and move 4-2 ahead. With the gold within reach, Korea responded with 54 in the fourth set. Kirti began with an 8, but the arrow was upgraded to a 9 after review, taking India's score to 54 and levelling the set.

That was enough for India to secure the set and complete a landmark victory over the defending champions.

The women's recurve gold is India's fourth in archery at these Games, following titles for the men's compound, women's compound and mixed compound teams.

The Indian women's recurve team had won bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"We are training very hard, so that's why we are here now and winning medals. We took bronze in Hangzhou, and we wanted to change the medal colour this time," Ankita said.