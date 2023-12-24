Indian Women’s League: Sethu FC wins 4-2 against East Bengal Women

KOLKATA: In a thrilling encounter at the East Bengal Maidan in Kolkata, Sethu FC Women secured a 4-2 victory against East Bengal FC Women, marking the end of its year with a win.

The first half showcased intense action, with the best chance coming in the 33rd minute when Kaviya’s cross found Priyangka, whose left-footed shot soared above the goal. Omita’s shot in the 37th minute rattled the post, setting the stage for a dramatic turn of events.

The deadlock was broken when spectators witnessed 17-year-old Kajol D’Souza’s return from Spain culminate with a goal in the 38th minute, giving Sethu FC a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw an equaliser from East Bengal in the 60th-minute mark by Sibani Devi, but Sethu FC quickly regained control. Priyangka’s skillful play in the 66th minute led to a goal which put them back in the lead at 2-1. Sethu FC extended its advantage with a second goal from Priyangka in the 79th minute.

Sulanjana Raul found the net once again for East Bengal, but shortly thereafter, birthday girl Kaviya paved the way for the fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Kaviya, the player of the match, displayed a good performance with numerous crosses from the left wing. The final score stood at 4-2 in favor of Sethu FC, who now have four points from two games and sit in the third spot on the points table. With this defeat, East Bengal FC have three points and are in fifth position.

In the post-match conference, Sethu FC coach Kanan Priolkar expressed his joy and gratitude for the support at the special East Bengal Maidan. He also expressed confidence in his talented players, emphasizing the club’s commitment to women’s football.