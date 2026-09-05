Indian Women's League season to kick off on October 16

The season will begin on October 16, with six clubs from last season -- East Bengal FC, Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Nita FA, Gokulam Kerala FC and Garhwal United FC -- joined by promoted sides HOPS FC and Juba Sangha FC.

The IWL-2 group stage will get underway on October 23, with 20 clubs divided into four groups of five.

The four group winners and two best second-placed teams will advance to the six-team final round, scheduled to begin on November 25.

The AIFF League Committee also approved higher minimum coaching licence requirements for both the IWL and IWL 2, effective from the 2027-28 season.

In the IWL, head coaches will be required to hold an AFC A Licence, while assistant coaches must have an AFC B Licence. For IWL 2, the minimum requirement will be an AFC B Licence for head coaches and an AFC C Licence for assistants.