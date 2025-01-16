Indian Women's League: Nita FA fights back to hold Sethu FC 2-2

CHENNAI: A tenacious Nita FA staged a marvellous comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Sethu FC, in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Malavika P scored a brace to put Sethu FC 2-0 ahead inside the first 16 minutes. However, Nita FA didn’t lose heart. Gifty Acheampong and Jabamani Tudu scored on either side of halftime to help Nita FA share the spoils with Sethu FC, who were down to 10 players late in injury time. Sethu’s K Ngopawdi was sent off in the 91st minute after seeing her second yellow card.

The draw meant both Sethu FC and Nita FA remain unbeaten in the league. After two matches, Nita FA and Sethu FC are third and fourth, respectively, in the points table.

Playing at home, it was Sethu FC who started the match on an attacking note. They built a flurry of attacks and came close to scoring early but Malavika’s attempt hit the woodwork. However, the shot gave them a lot of confidence and they took the lead in the 12th minute. A corner was floated in from the left and Malavika timed her jump to perfection to head home the first goal of the match.

Four minutes later, Malavika was once again in action to extend Sethu’s lead. Malavika’s powerful long-ranger gave no chance to Nita FA goalkeeper Susmita Parida as the ball flew into the back of the net.

Nita FA soaked in the early pressure and slowly found their footing in the match. In the 27th minute, they reduced the margin when Tudu’s cross found Acheampong inside the box. With Sethu goalkeeper Sarangthem Khambi Chanu out of position, the Ghana forward easily directed a header into the net.

Nita FA stepped up the pressure on the Sethu defence, which eventually caved again in the 74th minute. Yumnam Kamala Devi, who saw her earlier long range strike hit the woodwork in the 64th minute, whipped a corner into the box and Tudu jumped above the Sethu FC defenders to head home the equaliser.