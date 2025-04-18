Indian Women's League: East Bengal wins title, enters AFC CL preliminary stage

KOLKATA: East Bengal FC’s first-half blitz was enough to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 in IWL 2024-25 at the East Bengal ground on Friday.

East Bengal was already sure to be champion before a ball had been kicked, but the result meant they have now beaten every team in the league en route to the title. All three goals were scored in the first half.

Elshaddai Acheampong (27’, 37’) got the Red and Golds’ party rolling with two goals, before Soumya Guguloth (42’) added one minutes ahead of the half-time whistle.

Despite being confirmed champions in waiting, East Bengal displayed remarkable professionalism and composure to not only play the game at hand but also put on a display that highlighted why they have cruised to the title this season. Right from the start they stifled Gokulam, and held the majority of possession and control over the game.

The first chance fell to Elshaddai Acheampong in the second minute. The Ghanaian’s first-time volley from Sandhiya Ranganathan’s cross fell straight to the goalkeeper. In the 19th minute, Acheampong missed a gilt-edged chance, heading over from five yards when unmarked.

The misses didn’t matter because in the 28th minute, she took her chance and made it count. Having picked up a pass from Anju Tamang at the edge of the box, Acheampong drove in, cut past the defenders with ease, before chipping the goalkeeper to give East Bengal the lead. The drums were still beating when she got a second 10 minutes later.

Gokulam was struggling, and things got worse before halftime when Soumya Guguloth ran on to a through ball, rounded the goalkeeper, and finished smartly to score a third.

A seemingly competitive fixture had turned into a coronation by half-time. And East Bengal were in no mood to let up. This was the only team they had failed to beat this season, and they were keen to make amends.