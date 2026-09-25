Indian women's kabaddi team sails into Asian Games final

The comprehensive win also kept the defending champions' unbeaten run in the ongoing edition intact.

India established a sizeable 31-17 lead in the first half, including four all-out and four bonus points.

Nepal could never challenge India enough and managed to gather only seven more points in the second half.

The women's team earlier claimed consecutive victories by defeating Iran, Bangladesh and Japan in the group stages.

Women's kabaddi became an Asian Games sport for the first time in 2010 and India have dominated every edition so far.