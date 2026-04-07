Indian women's hockey team set to tour Argentina for four-match series

Indian team will play its matches on April 13, 14, 16, and 17 at Argentina's National Centre of High Performance Athletics (also known as CeNARD).

India and Argentina have enjoyed competitive encounters in recent years, including a thrilling 2-2 draw decided by shootout in the FIH Pro League 2024–25 last June.

This upcoming tour will offer valuable match practice against quality international opposition ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands and the Asian Games later this year.

The series will serve as important preparation for India, offering four high-tempo matches, while also giving the team an opportunity to explore different combinations and tactics.