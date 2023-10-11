Indian women's hockey team receives grand welcome in Ranchi

RANCHI: After a successful campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Indian women's hockey team returned with a bronze medal to Ranchi on Wednesday. The women's team received a warm and grand welcome at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

At the airport, Indian player Nikki Pradhan promised that they would try to qualify for the Paris Olympics. "We went for a gold medal, but we won a bronze. We are still happy. We couldn't perform our best in the semi-final match... We will try to qualify for the Paris Olympics in the coming qualifier matches," Nikki said.

Sangita Kumari also said, "It was my first Asian games tournament... The next time, we will focus on winning gold for India." The women's hockey team defeated Japan 2-1 to claim a bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Deepika (5') and Sushila Chanu (50') scored for the Indian women's hockey team while Japan captain Nagai Yuri (30') netted for her team.

While, the Indian men's hockey team dethroned 2018 gold medallist Japan to claim their fourth hockey gold in the Asian Games, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Overall, the Indian contingent claimed 107 medals at the Asian Games -- 28 Gold, 38 Silver and 41 Bronze. Of these, the athletes from the army accounted for 20 medals, comprising 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 10 Bronze.