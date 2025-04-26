Indian women's hockey team loses 3-5 to Australia 'A' in tour opener

PERTH: The Indian women's hockey team fought valiantly before losing 3-5 to a clinical Australia 'A' in its opening match of tour Down Under here Saturday.

India found the back of the net through Mahima Tete (27th minute), Navneet Kaur (45th), and Lalremsiami (50th), while Neasa Flynn (3rd), Olivia Downes (9th), Ruby Harris (11th), Tatum Stewart (21st), and Kendra Fitzpatrick (44th ) scored for Australia 'A' at the Perth hockey stadium.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with Australia 'A' taking early control with a well-constructed field goal by Flynn.

The home team continued to press hard, and in quick succession, Downes and Harris capitalised on Indian defensive lapses to score two more field goals, ending the first quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Australia 'A' carried the momentum into the second quarter, putting relentless pressure on the Indian defence.

After earning back-to-back penalty corners, Stewart converted one, stretching their advantage to 4-0.

Despite the early onslaught, India showed resilience, and Tete pulled a goal back with a sharp field goal, injecting some energy into the Indian side as they headed into half-time trailing 1-4.

The hosts upped the ante and were rewarded for their efforts as Fitzpatrick netted another goal for her side to make it 5-1.

The Indian team launched a counterattack and the efforts bore fruit when vice-captain Navneet found the back of the net, narrowing the gap.

In the final quarter, both the teams created scoring opportunities. India showcased their fighting spirit once again when Lalremsiami slotted home a fine field goal, keeping the comeback hopes alive.

Despite some late pressure, India could not find the net again.

In a touching gesture of solidarity, the India players wore black armbands during the match to mourn the loss of innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The team has decided to continue wearing black armbands for the remainder of the Australia tour as a mark of respect and remembrance for the victims and their families.

India will aim to bounce back strongly when they face Australia 'A' again in the second match of the tour on Sunday.