Indian women''s hockey team has real chance of a podium finish in World Cup: goalkeeper Savita

India head into the showpiece event on the back of their Nations Cup title, where they beat a competitive field to claim their first major international gold in a long time.

"Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement because all the top teams were there. It was a competitive tournament, and coming out on top gave us a huge boost and winning a gold medal after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief," Savita told JioStar.