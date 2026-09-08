Indian women’s hockey team departs for Asian Games, eyeing gold and direct qualification for LA 2028

Led by captain Salima Tete and coached by Sjoerd Marijne, India produced one of its finest performances in decades as the team finished fifth, its best World Cup result since the inaugural edition in 1974.

The attention now shifts to the Asian Games, where the stakes are even higher.

Under the FIH’s LA 2028 qualification system, the highest-placed eligible team in the women’s hockey competition at the Asian Games will earn an Olympic quota place, provided it has not already qualified through another pathway.