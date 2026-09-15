Indian women's cricket team refuses to accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC head Naqvi

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs here to lift their record-extending eighth Asia Cup title, but the players did not come out on the field for post-tournament presentation ceremonies.

“India are officially the (Asia Cup) champions. Trophy or no trophy doesn't matter to us. This is BCCI's stand (to not take trophy from Naqvi). We can’t say anything on this,” India head coach Amol Muzumdar said in the post-match press conference.

It may be recalled that the Indian men’s team had last year declined to receive the Asia Cup trophy and medals from Naqvi, who heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and is also the Interior Minister of that country.