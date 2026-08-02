Indian women's boxers, punching all stereotypes away

CHENNAI: Behind every nation’s success, there are women.
Behind India’s historic Commonwealth Games boxing campaign, there were six of them, and each had their own unique story. Here’s how they braved against all odds to clinch medals.
After 14 years of grinding without a breakthrough, Sakshi Choudhary gambled on herself. She shed three kilograms to move into the fiercely competitive 51kg division — a decision that meant facing India's very best, including Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda.
Instead of being overwhelmed, Sakshi emerged stronger. "100%, my trials here in India definitely helped me. I faced two of the best fighters in the country... Handling that pressure helped me," she told DT Next.
By the time she reached Glasgow, even Ruby White — unbeaten in 68 bouts — couldn't stop her. Sakshi's dominant victory was the reward for years of persistence.
Coming from Bhiwani, India's boxing nursery, expectations were immense. Jaismine embraced them. The experienced pro produced a masterclass in the final, winning against Michaela Walsh.
“We knew that we wanted to reach the podium, and then the coach gave me his input as well, that ‘I have to fight from a long distance’, which really worked for me. The second and third round was because of that, and I won the clash 5-0,” she said at the press conference.
She led India on and off the field.
Until 15, Arundhati Chaudhary least imagined a career in boxing, having spent her time in basketball. However, the first boxer from Rajasthan at the Games, she trained wherever she could – be it in cricket grounds or on the road.
She didn’t get a lot of support or backing from the local government either, which is why she joined the Indian army. Years later, those sacrifices culminated in victories over Rosie Eccles and Chantelle Reid, and ultimately the gold medal around her neck.
Twenty, and the youngest of the contingent, Priya Ganghas, launched herself into mainstream prominence when she won gold in 60kg at the Asian Boxing Championship. Competing in the same weight category in Glasgow, Preeti defeated Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell in the quarters before upsetting England’s Lucy Kings-Wheatley. That incredible run didn’t stop in the final either, as Priya bested Canadian Marie Al-Ahmadieh to lift her first Commonwealth gold.
For Lovlina Borgohain, the Commonwealth Games represented the only missing medal in an already glittering collection. She returned with silver, completing a rare set of medals across the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games.
“The environment (in camp) is positive, and you can see how hard-working everyone has become. I’m the senior here, and even I get motivated looking at the juniors, and there’s hunger in the team. We are better than most countries, and the credit goes to BFI, the government and to the athletes,” she said.
The silver symbolises something bigger — it reflects the massive growth of women’s boxing.
Preeti Pawar is built differently. She’s a boxer who almost chose art. You would find the 23-year-old in one corner, busy painting or trying out a new form of art. At the ongoing Commonwealth Games, it is quilling — an art of rolling, shaping and glueing thin paper strips into decorative designs.
“I love painting, calligraphy and art, and it helps me keep calm and focused. Even at the training camp in Belfast, I had some time after training, I used to quill something for Sreeshankar [bhaiya], and Neeraj [bhaiya], and I got a lot of motivation from them,” Preeti said.
Even while she was trailing in games, she showed calmness and worked her way to that golden moment with the much-needed push from her coaching staff.