Indian women's boxers, punching all stereotypes away

Sakshi Choudhary (Gold)

After 14 years of grinding without a breakthrough, Sakshi Choudhary gambled on herself. She shed three kilograms to move into the fiercely competitive 51kg division — a decision that meant facing India's very best, including Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda.

Instead of being overwhelmed, Sakshi emerged stronger. "100%, my trials here in India definitely helped me. I faced two of the best fighters in the country... Handling that pressure helped me," she told DT Next.

By the time she reached Glasgow, even Ruby White — unbeaten in 68 bouts — couldn't stop her. Sakshi's dominant victory was the reward for years of persistence.