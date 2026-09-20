Indian women script comeback 3-2 win against Singapore, men suffer 0-3 loss to Iran

India were staring at defeat after trailing 1-2 before Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade secured crucial wins to clinch the tie.

Opening the proceedings, Ghorpade defeated Jian Zeng 11-7, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9.

But Sreeja Akula suffered a narrow 8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 6-11 loss to Loy Ming in the second match.

Diya Chitale too went down 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 5-11 against Tan Zhao to concede a 1-2 lead to Singapore.

Returning for a must-win match against Zeng Jian, Sreeja shrugged off the earlier loss to register a 6-11 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 win to level the tie at 2-2.

In the decider, Ghorpade beat Loy Ming 5-11, 11-8, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9 to notch up a memorable win for India.

However, it was a disappointing performance from the men's team as, apart from Harmeet Desai, none of the other paddlers could put up a fight.

Manush Shah went down 3-11, 8-11, 10-12 to Noshad Alamiyan in the opening match, while Manav Thakkar lost 2-11, 6-11, 6-11 to Benyamin Faraji as India slipped to 0-2.

Harmeet then tried to put up a fight before succumbing to a 10-12, 15-13, 3-11, 12-10, 2-11 loss to Alamian.

Both Indian men's and women's teams will next face Pakistan on Monday.