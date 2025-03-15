Indian Wells: Andreeva stuns Swiatek to set up final against Sabalenka

INDIAN WELLS: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva pulled off a stunning victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday, winning 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 to book her place in the Indian Wells final. She will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who delivered a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Madison Keys, avenging her Australian Open final defeat.

At just 17, Andreeva has displayed remarkable talent this season and now has her sights set on securing consecutive WTA 1000 titles, following her triumph in Dubai last month.

"Really tough match, tough conditions. I tried to really hang in there. It was not easy, but I'm super happy with the win today and I can't wait to play finals on Sunday," Andreeva said after the match.

After a tightly contested opening set, Andreeva was near flawless in the tiebreak, sealing it when Swiatek sent a forehand wide. However, the Polish second seed responded emphatically in the second set, breaking early and leveling the match when Andreeva’s backhand sailed out.

As the temperature dropped and the wind picked up in the California desert, Andreeva regained control by breaking serve to open the third set. She then powered a forehand winner to take a 3-1 lead while Swiatek’s frustration became evident, culminating in a backhand error on match point.

"After she literally killed me in the second set I thought, okay, I'll just try to fight," Andreeva said on court.

"There is not much I could do about it, she was playing amazing. I just decided to fight for every point. It doesn't matter how I put the ball in but I have to put it in. In the end it wasn't too bad."

The ninth seed is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, who reached two Indian Wells finals in her playing career.

"I know that my coach lost in the finals so I'm going to try to be better than her," said Andreeva with a laugh.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, was aiming to become the first woman to win three Indian Wells titles, but her campaign ended in disappointment.

On the other hand, Sabalenka needed just 52 minutes to dismantle Keys, earning swift revenge for her Australian Open final defeat in January.

A double fault from Keys handed the Belarusian a 4-0 lead in the first set, and despite the blustery conditions, Sabalenka breezed through the match. The American finally got on the scoreboard at 5-1 in the second set, drawing cheers from the crowd, but it was too little too late as she sent a backhand into the net on match point.

"I didn't expect that match to be that fast but I'm super happy. Much needed revenge," Sabalenka said.

A three-time Grand Slam winner, Sabalenka was the runner-up at Indian Wells in 2023 and is eager to go one step further. She’s also looking forward to facing Andreeva, acknowledging the 17-year-old's rapid rise.

"It feels like old mama playing against the kid. I'm like what, nine years older than her? She is two years younger than my sister and I look at my sister as a kid. It's crazy," said 26-year-old Sabalenka.

For Andreeva, the final presents another shot at revenge, having lost to Sabalenka in straight sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

"I'm going to try to take revenge because I still have nothing to lose," she said.

"I feel like the match is going to be entertaining. There are going to be a lot of winners, a lot of great points."