Indian ultra runners shine at IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championship

The women's team won a bronze medal.

Amar Singh Devanda won the gold medal in the men's individual event after covering 282.881 km (226 laps), setting a new national record. Geeno Antony secured the silver medal with 272.894 km (218 laps), while Saurav Kumar Ranjan claimed bronze with 260.058 km (208 laps).

India also bagged the men's team gold medal with a combined distance of 815.833 km, establishing a new Asia-Oceania record.

Japan finished second with 754.726 km, while Australia secured third place with 732.525 km.