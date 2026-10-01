Indian tennis contingent to return without medal from Asiad for first time in 40 years

Balaji-Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh both fell at the quarterfinal stage. India's new tennis hope Dhakshineswar fell in the third round in the men's singles.

Nagal is already 29 and by the time Doha hosts the next Asian Games in 2030, the player from Jhajjar will be 33.

India need to start looking at preparing the next generation right away, giving enough support to the next line of players.

India coach Ashutosh Singh, who watched India's campaign collapse in front of his eyes, told PTI, "We obviously would have wanted stronger results, particularly given the quality and experience within the team."

He acknowledged that the level of competition was "extremely high" but expected the singles player to rise up to the occasion.

"Sumit Nagal competed hard in his matches. First beating Hong for the first time in his career, then overcoming Fomin, he did what was required. Even today, Sumit managed to create multiple opportunities but somehow was unable to convert them.

"DK (Dhakshineswar) has shown his playing level on the Tour but needs more work to sustain his short bursts into good performance through a physically demanding multiple week national campaign if he sees himself as being the torch bearer of the team," Singh said.

Talking about the doubles, Singh said, Bhambri and Bhosale got a tough Taipei team.

"The doubles combinations were finalised based on the overall team requirements and the performances and circumstances leading into the event. Unfortunately, we could not convert that opportunity into medals.

"Yuki and Rutuja were beaten by the Grand Slam champion Hseih who brought all her high level experience and her partner too was playing very attacking tennis."